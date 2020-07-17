Savannah bar owner supports friend, restaurateur battling COVID-19 with GoFundMe campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a local restaurant owner fights for his life in a battle against COVID-19, another owner of a Savannah bar and eatery is stepping in to help his good friend.

Marshall Urstadt, who runs The Bier Haus off of Oglethorpe Avenue, recently fell ill with the virus and waited a couple of weeks to go to the hospital, says Nick Lambros.

Lambros, who has owned Ben’s Neighborhood Grill and Tap for the past 25 years, has known Urstadt for a few years now after becoming acquainted through the craft beer phenomenon.

“He has a great restaurant with German beer, and we just kind of bonded and hit it off,” said Lambros.

They often keep in touch. After not getting a text message response from Urstadt for a few days, he later got a reply stating that Urstadt had fallen ill and was recovering at home after closing The Bier Haus.

After asking his friend if there was anything he could do to help, Lambros says his friend took another few days to get back in touch.

“Then I started figuring, maybe he’s really sick,” Lambros told WSAV.com NOW.

He says Urstadt’s condition had deteriorated, and he wound up in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

Doctors placed Urstadt under a medically induced coma before putting him on a ventilator.

“We heard from his family, and he had seemed to get a little better for a few days,” Lambros said.

“They took them off the machine, and then he took a turn for the worst and got back on it,” he shared.

At that point, The Bier Haus had been shut for a few weeks, leading people to seriously worry for Urstadt’s health.

To help his friend’s business stay afloat while he’s battling COVID-19, Lambros started a GoFundMe page to help cover the expenses associated with running a restaurant.

“As a restaurateur and owner of Ben’s Neighborhood Grill & Tap, I know that the restaurants have taken a big hit this year,” Lambros wrote on the campaign’s page.

“Savannah has already lost some amazing restaurants this year and stands to lose more,” he continued, adding, “It’s challenging enough as it is to stay open right now; I could not imagine how it would be with COVID-19 in ICU.”

The fundraising goal of the page, which went live on Wednesday, is $15,000.

“We try to manage the GoFundMe for him to help with his illness, personally, his employees, his utilities, just to get by,” Lambros said.

So far, the campaign has raked in over $3,400.

The most recent update from Urstadt’s family reveals his condition is about the same.

Still, Lambros continues to root for his pal’s recovery.

“He’s very creative, he’s a food genius, he’s very diverse,” Lambros says of Urstadt.

“I can tell you the guy has a very big heart, and I know from that, he would do anything for anyone,” he said.

The Bier Haus’s owner has received an outpouring of support and well wishes online.

“We love his beer and restaurant,” a campaign donor shared. “Hope for a full recovery and get to his place back up and running.”

The Bier Haus is once again open, but with a limited menu, Lambros says.

“[Urstadt] is a one-man show, just a few employees and him, and he is the brain of everything: his business, the ingredients, the personality,” Lambros said.

“People go there to see him, you know, he’s just put his heart and soul into his restaurant and I’d hate to see him not have it if he makes it out,” he added.

He offered a few words of encouragement to his ailing friend.

“Marshall, this is for you and everyone that loves you, and we all want you to get better,” Lambros said.

“Get well soon, and let’s hug and have a beer.”

You can view the GoFundMe page set up for Marshall Urstadt by clicking here.