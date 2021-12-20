Savannah bands you should give a listen to

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you looking for some new tunes? These Savannah artists will be right up your alley.

1. Lulu The Giant

Lulu The Giant is a band that seamlessly blends folk and blues to create music that feels like an escape from city living. The band is led by writer, composer, singer and upright bass player Rachael Shaner. If you’re looking for an independent artist to give a listen to, you should consider giving Lulu The Giant a chance.

The band also hosts a yearly free music festival called “The Undergo,” though it was canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19.

Their latest album “Don’t Tell My Friends (I Miss Them)” was released in October of 2021. It can be streamed on Spotify here and is available for purchase on Bandcamp here.

2. Danielle Hicks and The Resistance

Danielle Hicks and the Resistance is a rock and soul band. Their 2017 album “Honey” shares relatable experiences, like that of caring about someone who is emotionally guarded and the tolls it can take on your psyche. If you’re a fan of Yola or The Highwomen, this local band will be a great fit for you.

The band currently plays live at New Realm Distilling Company from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday.

You can listen to them on Spotify by visiting here.

3. McLeod

In some songs by indie band McLeod, their dreamy vocals make you feel like you’re drifting away, watching the clouds as you float down a stream. Others, like their song “Growing Up” are ringing with nostalgia and an undercurrent of hurt.

“Remember the things we said when it’s all over,” they sing in the song from their 2020 album “A Window Over Baldwin Park.”

If you’re interested in music from the dream-pop genre, you should definitely try out McLeod.

You can hear more from McLeod by checking out their Spotify here.

4. Lyn Avenue

Whether you love classic or modern country, you’ll probably be a fan of Lyn Avenue. The band is comprised of married duo CC Witt and Patrick Ellington. Their music is filled with excellent storytelling and real heart.

Their song “Hurricane Bride” is based on the couple’s real experience with their own wedding being crashed by Hurricane Irma.

You can listen to their music on Spotify here and check out the music video for “Hurricane Bride” on YouTube.

5. Reverend Bro Diddley and the Hips

Reverend Bro Diddley and the Hips is a good band for those looking for some rock to dance to. Their Bandcamp describes them as a rock ‘n’ roll band that blends surf, garage, psychedelic and beat rock.

A good song to get a feel for their style would be “Snoopin’ Around” from their debut album, which is the same name as the band and was released in 2019.

You can listen to their music by checking out their Spotify here.

6. La Bodega

Looking for a band that has funk, reggae, soul and blues all rolled into one? Search no more because you’ll find all of that and more in La Bodega.

This local group gives 50% of all of their music sales to charity with half going to sarcoidosis research at the Medical University of South Carolina and half going to Volunteers in Medicine on Hilton Head Island.

A good song to start off with is “The Arrival,” which is one of their latest releases.

You can listen to La Bodega on Spotify here or check out their Facebook to see when their next events are.