SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dunkin’ is now the official coffee and donut of the Savannah Bananas, the chain announced Thursday. For the remainder of the season, fans can enjoy free samples of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and Dunkin’ Refreshers outside Grayson Stadium before home games.

Dunkin’ will also sponsor the fan-favorite Donut Hitter of the Night. If the Bananas are able to strike out their opponent’s designated “donut batter,” fans will receive free Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.

The Bananas will kick off their collaboration by taking over the Pooler Dunkin’ located at 1702 Pooler Parkway on Saturday, July 8. Players will be taking orders and spinning the Dunkin’ prize wheel from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Banana’s mascot Split and Dunkin’s mascot Cuppy will also be in attendance and available to take photos.