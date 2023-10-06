SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Bananas are gearing up for a wild tour across the world and an exciting new addition — a cruise!

Take a look a their 2024 schedule below.

Sign up for the ticket lottery by Dec. 1 to get the chance to see the Bananas in action. You can register on the Bananas website here.

There will be a random drawing of names where if chosen you can buy up to four tickets, but the opportunity to buy a ticket is not guaranteed.

The Bananas also announced a new cruise coming to the seas in 2024. Clear your calendar for next year and join the Bananas on a cruise adventure. Starting October 14, the Bananas will hit the seas for a four-day round trip from Miami to the Bahamas, perfect for groups or families.