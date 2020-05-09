Savannah Aviation flyover salutes essential workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local aviators lifted off in a special flyover on Saturday to say thank you to the people who risk their lives every day just by going to work.

“This is something we want to do to honor and thank those front line employees and workers like medical workers, people working in places even like grocery stores. They’re putting their lives and safety at risk to be able to serve others.”

Savannah Aviation used their planes and pilots to inspire hope in local communities, using their planes to acknowledge first responders, military members, healthcare professionals, and all essential workers.

“You know we just want to give them that little bit of inspiration that hey you know there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and everything is going to be OK,” Adam Harmon, a flight instructor for Savannah Aviation said.

The 10 aircrafts were piloted by aviators, many who were veterans and said they personally knew what it means to put your life on the line in the service of others.

“I was in the Army for six years, you know it’s just, people don’t have an understanding of how difficult that job is. You know when everyone gets quarantined at home and you’re the one who has to into work to keep everything going, that’s a tough job. It’s not just first responders and military, medical workers, but all of the people who have been having to work during this whole pandemic,” Zack Hartley the chief flight instructor stated.

The aircrafts took off in Savannah and flew from St. Catherine Island, over Tybee Island, and up the Savannah River to River Street.

“America is just founded on hope and that’s the whole purpose of why we’re here,” Hartley said.

“Just seeing an aircraft up there flying and all of us in formation, you know together to send them that message that hey there is still hope, there’s a lot of negativity but we’re all going to get through this. We’re in this together,” Harmon remarked.