Savannah author donates book proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Professionally, Robert Egan works as a therapist and author. But at the core, he considers himself an advocate for children.

“I work with children who suffer from abuse and neglect in the home,” Egan said.

He was adopted, which inspired him to become a member of CASA or Court-appointed Special Advocates.

“They deserve someone there to represent them because I wanted to be a beacon of hope,” Egan said. “It’s important to remember that children who suffer from abuse and neglect should not be forgotten.”

That’s why he’s donating 100 percent of the proceeds from his latest book to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

So far, he’s raised $500, which helps provide one platelet transfusion for a St. Jude patient. His goal is to raise over $1,200, which helps cover the cost for a day of chemotherapy for a child.

“It’s just wonderful,” he said. “I had no idea where this would go and I’m so happy it’s taking off.”

Egan has struggled with substance abuse and mental illness, which drove him to become a therapist to help others get through similar challenges. The theme of his latest book is that there’s hope in recovery.

“I became a therapist to benefit those who are struggling with mental illness and substance abuse,” Egan said.

“And in recovery, you can find hope and utility and resiliency,” he added. “I hope my story can be an opportunity for you to seek help if you need it.”

His latest book can be found on his website, on Amazon, and at Barnes & Noble.