Savannah, Atlanta mayors against reopening state receive racist messages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Leaders in Savannah and Atlanta say they received racist messages this week after voicing their opposition against reopening Georgia at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted that she received a message calling her a racial slur and to “just shut up” and reopen the city. The mayor added that her daughter saw the note as well.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson on Friday shared two emails he received, one that was apparently sent to all members of the city council.

News 3 has blurred the photos due to the language used.

Bottoms responded, tweeting “I pray for you” and sharing a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance.”

Johnson said that while its alright to have disagreements, he wants to redirect people to what really matters: keeping people safe from the virus.

“Hate has no place in Savannah,” Johnson told News 3, adding, “People are united against a common enemy and I will tell you our common enemy is not each other — it is called COVID-19.”

Georgia has been in the national spotlight this week, with Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen some non-essential businesses receiving widespread criticism.

Both Johnson and Bottoms have appeared on local and national media outlets expressing their opposition to the governor’s order.