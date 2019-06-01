Savannah Arts Academy Valedictorian heads to Duke University in the fall Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A Savannah student who graduated at the top of her class is now heading to one of the best universities in the country.

18-year old Alexis Williamson heads to Duke University in the fall to study Political Science.

"I will be a Blue Devil in the fall which is really exciting. I've wanted to go to Duke since I was in Middle School so it really is a dream come true for me," said Williamson.

The Savannah native hopes to use her education to serve others in a special way.

"I definitely see myself headed off to law school. I definitely want to do Criminal Law. It's something I'm really passionate about," said Williamson.

She says she hopes her journey inspires other young people to see their own potential and embrace their own greatness.

"Having young women of color look at me and say 'hey! I can do that too', I can serve in that role, I can be respected and I can have people look at me and respect my opinions and my voice', that is something that is so incredibly special, and it's something I don't take for granted," said Williamson.