Savannah Arts Academy principal visits graduating seniors at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Arts Academy is honoring its graduating seniors with a motorcade. Principal Gif Lockley visited several seniors throughout Savannah to wish them luck and flip their tassels.

One of his stops was the home of our Tina Tyus-Shaw who’s daughter also graduated Friday. Parents reached out asking if this would be possible considering the seniors lost out on so many other memory-making experiences this year. Lockley says it has been a hard time for the staff and seniors.

“I said in my speech today this is the little class that could. They started with Hurricane Matthew and then they finished off with a pandemic and this is a class that’s going to aspire to do great things so we’re excited,” Lockley said.

Families made signs for their graduates. Principal Lockley will be visiting seniors throughout the weekend.