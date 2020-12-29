Savannah armed robbery suspect caught on camera, Police ask for help identifying suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a convenience store.

Police say the crime occurred early in the morning on December 21 at the Parker’s in the 5300 block of Skidaway Road.

Police say the suspect pointed a firearm at the store clerk, demanding money. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say the suspect is a black male in his early to mid-30s, standing 6’0” and weighing about 170 pounds.

Related Content Savannah Police search for domestic violence suspect

He has mid-length dreads and wore a brown jacket, black shirt, jeans, and sneakers during the incident.

Security cameras captured images of the suspect.

Police ask that anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm