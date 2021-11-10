Savannah apartment fire displaces 12, kills cat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A dozen residents were displaced by an apartment fire in Savannah Wednesday afternoon.

The Savannah Fire Department responded to the 8000 Waters Apartments and rescued at least one resident from a second-story balcony.

Officials said a few residents suffered smoke inhalation. One of the residents received medical treatment on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital.

The fire claimed the life of one cat at the apartment complex. But firefighters were able to rescue and resuscitate a second cat on the scene.

In total, six apartments were damaged in the incident.

The cause remains under investigation.

