Savannah apartment fire displaces 12, kills cat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A dozen residents were displaced by an apartment fire in Savannah Wednesday afternoon.

The Savannah Fire Department responded to the 8000 Waters Apartments and rescued at least one resident from a second-story balcony.

Officials said a few residents suffered smoke inhalation. One of the residents received medical treatment on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital.

AFF Terance Smalls rescued a resident from a second-story balcony, according to fire officials. (photo: Savannah Fire Department)

8000 Waters Apartments fire (photo: Savannah Fire Department)

8000 Waters Apartments fire (photo: Savannah Fire Department)

8000 Waters Apartments fire (photo: Savannah Fire Department)

8000 Waters Apartments fire (photo: Savannah Fire Department)

The fire claimed the life of one cat at the apartment complex. But firefighters were able to rescue and resuscitate a second cat on the scene.

Savannah Firefighters rescued and resuscitated one cat from the apartment fire in the 8000 Block of Waters Avenue. A second cat did not survive. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/9w3bqk2kVP — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) November 10, 2021

In total, six apartments were damaged in the incident.

The cause remains under investigation.