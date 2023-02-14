SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now in its seventh year, the Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend returns to the Hostess City in March.
The three-day event offers a series of presentations, tours and events dedicated to showcasing Savannah’s historic preservation efforts.
“We are excited to continue our work for historic preservation returning to a full and normal schedule of events this year!” said event chairwoman Betty Sayler Youles.
Hosted by the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in Georgia, all proceeds from the events will benefit the Andrew Low House Museum and the Green-Meldrim House.
To kick off this year’s Weekend, a reception will be held in the Andrew Low House Museum and Garden from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. Award-winning designer Philip Mitchell, this year’s keynote speaker, will be signing his book “Collected Interior: Rooms That Tell a Story.”
Take a look at the full schedule of events and visit here to purchase tickets:
- Online Auction
- Bid on objects, art, experiences and services. All purchases support the Andrew Low House Museum and the Green-Meldrim House
- Monday, March 6, ending at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12
- Visit here to make a bid
- Inspired Art Exhibition
- Designed by Savannah’s world-renowned interior designer, Chuck Chewning, the Exhibition will feature works of art inspired by the antiques, art and architecture of the Andrew Low House Museum and the Green-Meldrim House.
- Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Green-Meldrim House (14 W. Macon Street)Fabulous Fete & Inspired Art Exhibition
- The Weekend’s annual evening event at the Green-Meldrim House featuring cocktails, food, live jazz music and a last chance to bid on online auction items.
- Friday, March 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
- Green-Meldrim House (14 W. Macon St.)
- Keynote Luncheon and Talk “Collected Interiors” with Philip Mitchell
- Philip Mitchell has been selected twice as one of the Top 100 Designers of the World by Andrew Martin Awards and named one of the Top 25 Designers by House & Home Magazine. He’ll be signing copies of his book after the luncheon.
- Saturday, March 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- DeSoto Hotel Ballroom (15 E. Liberty St.)
- Private Home Tours and Reception
- The Adler Family and Charles H. “Bo” Pitts open their twin townhouses for exclusive tours. Built in 1858 for Rev. Charles Rogers and designed by John Norris, these homes are considered Savannah’s most unusual historic row houses.
- Saturday, March 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- 423 and 425 Bull St.