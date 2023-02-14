Dining room at the Andrew Low House Museum (provided by Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now in its seventh year, the Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend returns to the Hostess City in March.

The three-day event offers a series of presentations, tours and events dedicated to showcasing Savannah’s historic preservation efforts.

“We are excited to continue our work for historic preservation returning to a full and normal schedule of events this year!” said event chairwoman Betty Sayler Youles.

Keynote speaker Philip Mitchell White (provided by Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend)

Hosted by the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in Georgia, all proceeds from the events will benefit the Andrew Low House Museum and the Green-Meldrim House.

To kick off this year’s Weekend, a reception will be held in the Andrew Low House Museum and Garden from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. Award-winning designer Philip Mitchell, this year’s keynote speaker, will be signing his book “Collected Interior: Rooms That Tell a Story.”

Take a look at the full schedule of events and visit here to purchase tickets: