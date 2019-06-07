Savannah Animal Advocacy to protest horse and carriage rides

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Animal activists are gathering tomorrow to protest horse and carriage rides throughout the historic district.

Savannah Animal Advocacy is calling for an all out ban of horse and carriage rides in the city. All citizens are welcome to join.

The protest is set to begin Saturday, June 8 at noon and last until about 2 p.m. The group said they will meet on the corner of Congress Street and Barnard Street at Ellis Square.

Savannah Animal Activists said this event will be peaceful. They are encouraging participants to make and bring their own signs and are reminding everyone to be “creative but kind”.

