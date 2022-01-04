Savannah Amtrak passengers stuck on train for nearly 24 hours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/WRIC) – Nearly 24 later, Amtrak passengers on train 90 from Savannah are finally headed toward their final destination.

Passengers were told downed trees on the tracks leading into Washington, D.C., were to blame for the delay. An Amtrak spokesperson said track maintenance due to weather caused the holdup.

Some anxiously waited on board, while others crowded a tiny station outside of Richmond, Virginia, waiting for the call to head back to their seats.

Two passengers said at one point, train bathrooms closed down because tanks reached capacity.

While frustration mounted, Geralyn Berkery stayed optimistic heading home to New Jersey after boarding in North Carolina.

“I have no control over it, so I really have to surrender and I just have to let go,” said Berkery. “We have been keeping the McDonald’s, the CVS and the Dunkin’ in business all day.”

Others took their aggravation online.

Passengers in train 90 delayed for hours. No food, water, no bathrooms available.where is your hospitality? Is this how you treat customers during an @amtrak delay? It’s been HOURS! You’re holding people captive at this point. @AmtrakNECAlerts — Nunya (@Nunya36896856) January 4, 2022

All of this from only 6 inches of snow.



I know you can't help downed trees, but… if @Amtrak hadn't kept telling me "the train is only 30 minutes away" I would have bailed hours ago and just rescheduled for a different day. — Brian Vaughn 🏳️‍🌈🖤 (@brian_d_vaughn) January 4, 2022

Better infrastructure is needed.



Thousands of us were similarly stranded yesterday- and by what? Six inches if snow? That’s laughable. — Brian Vaughn 🏳️‍🌈🖤 (@brian_d_vaughn) January 4, 2022

@AmtrakNECAlerts Please tell us what is happening and whether you will bring passengers back to Philly. No one is giving info and passengers are just sitting on the train. Not right. Say something. Make decisions. My mother is on that damn train. — Kia Morgan Smith (@KiaMorganSmith) January 4, 2022

Savannah’s Amtrak train headed north toward D.C. just 30 minutes before the 24-hour mark.

Meanwhile, hundreds of cars remain stranded on the interstate in Virginia following Monday’s winter storm.