Savannah Amtrak passengers stuck on train for nearly 24 hours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/WRIC) – Nearly 24 later, Amtrak passengers on train 90 from Savannah are finally headed toward their final destination.
Passengers were told downed trees on the tracks leading into Washington, D.C., were to blame for the delay. An Amtrak spokesperson said track maintenance due to weather caused the holdup.
Some anxiously waited on board, while others crowded a tiny station outside of Richmond, Virginia, waiting for the call to head back to their seats.
Two passengers said at one point, train bathrooms closed down because tanks reached capacity.
While frustration mounted, Geralyn Berkery stayed optimistic heading home to New Jersey after boarding in North Carolina.
“I have no control over it, so I really have to surrender and I just have to let go,” said Berkery. “We have been keeping the McDonald’s, the CVS and the Dunkin’ in business all day.”
Others took their aggravation online.
Savannah’s Amtrak train headed north toward D.C. just 30 minutes before the 24-hour mark.
Meanwhile, hundreds of cars remain stranded on the interstate in Virginia following Monday’s winter storm.