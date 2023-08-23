SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostess City has been named one of the best cities to retire in the United States, according to an HGTV ranking list.

The 30-city list factored in housing affordability, healthcare, weather, taxes, transportation and overall satisfaction.

The ranking praised Savannah’s southern charm and slow-paced living, citing the city’s Spanish moss, squares, and haunted history.

HGTV also highlighted the “creative vibe” of the city, mentioning the Savannah College of Art and Design, the local food scene, and the unique shops and museums around town.

With the sandy beaches of Tybee Island being only 14 miles away from the city, it makes Savannah a retiree’s dream.

Other perks for retirees include Savannah’s relatively low cost of living compared to the national average and no estate taxes.

Savannah was the only city in Georgia to appear on the list.