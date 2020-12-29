Savannah alderwoman to host creative placemaking panel discussion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier announced Monday she will host a virtual panel discussion focused on creative placemaking in Greater West Savannah.

The panel takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 6:30-8 p.m. on zoom.

The panel will feature presentations by Alderwoman Lanier, Kevin Klinkenberg, Laureen Boles, Dwayne Stephens, Dr. Deidre Grim, Bridget Lidy, Pastor Larry Gordon and Pamela Howard Oglesby. 

A question and answer session moderated by Ora Wright and Tonia Miller will follow.

Anyone wishing to participate in the zoom meeting can register at savannahga.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3XJGSnsyQTiYfqlEA9OFCw.

Residents can also watch the meeting live on the City of Savannah Facebook, YouTube and SGTV Channel 8. 

