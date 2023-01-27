SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention (PSCP) federal advocacy committee.

As a member of NLC’s PSCP committee, Alderman Purtee will play a key role in shaping NLC’s

policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress,

with the administration, and at home during his one-year term.

“I am honored to once again serve on this committee. I am excited to once again bring my 22

years of experience in public safety to the federal level to be able to recommend policy that will

impact cities across the nation,” said Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the

communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of

Tacoma, Washington. “I am excited to have Alderman Purtee serve on the NLC PSCP

committee and look forward to working with him to ensure every city, town, and village in this

this nation has the resources they need to thrive.”

