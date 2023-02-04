SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election.

Purtee will run in November to represent the 6th district of Savannah. In a speech on the southside, Purtee highlights his experience in law enforcement and civics and explained what he would like to accomplish if he wins re-election.

“We have amazing and influential historic neighborhoods and churches on the Southside. We must preserve our past while looking for solid opportunities to create civic enhancements through resource development, economic advancement, recreation upgrades and housing improvements.”

Purtee has served on the Savannah City Council for 3 years.