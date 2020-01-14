Savannah airport supports moms with nursing room

SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – Early Tuesday morning, Georgia Lactation Consultants gathered at the Supreme Court to fight a law requiring them to become licensed. Meanwhile, the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport is doing its part to support nursing mothers.

The airport now features a “mother’s nursing room”— a secluded space where moms can comfortably nurse their babies in private. The room is located post-security before gate 12. It features a changing table, several outlets, as well as a rocking chair and other small amenities.

Director of Marketing, Lori Lynah, says that since the room was built it has maintained a steady occupancy.

“We do get a lot of compliments, we get a lot of comments on it as our manager says at the visitor center she comes and checks on it and it’s occupied a good bit of time,” she explains.

As the airport plans for upcoming renovations, it is looking to include additional rooms that will feature similar amenities.

“As we do expansions going forward we will add probably more as we have got all kinds of things in the works for our next expansion,” she adds.

One of the additions will most likely be located near security.