SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Workers at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport say they’re expecting a huge number of jet setters in volumes that rival those from before the pandemic.

They have some important tips to help your trip to the airport be as painless as possible.

Airport staff say they have already seen a lot of guns and other prohibited weapons come through security checkpoints this year and want to urge travelers to think before they pack.

They say you can face a fine of up to $15,000 for trying to bring a firearm through security.

They also say if you’re bringing alcohol, or any liquid that’s more than 3.4 ounces, remember to put it in your checked bag because lines will be long.

“We’re going to see volumes…that are heavier than we were pre-pandemic,” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell. “Here in Savannah, obviously, we’ve got Savannah St. Patrick’s Day coming up and we also have SCAD spring break. And those things fall right on top of each other, so, volume at the airport, especially towards the middle of March is going to be extremely heavy.”

Howell urges travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before scheduled flights to accommodate for the influx of fliers.