Savannah African Art Museum offers free virtual tours and workshops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Like many other learning institutions across the nation, art museums in the area are closed for the time being because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Savannah African Art Museum is helping visitors continue to learn while staying safe at home. Museum curators are taking their knowledge of art and culture of West and Central Africa to the web.

“A bunch of other museums both locally and abroad and all throughout the country and the world are doing virtual tours and still allowing guests to experience the museums and doing this in a safe way so we can adhere to social distancing guidelines,” Executive Director of the Savannah African Art Museum Billie Stultz said.

They created a virtual tour series that allows viewers to explore one of their galleries each Friday.

Photos by Laura Mulder















“The learning never stops,” Stultz said. “I feel like when you’re in isolation you get into this headspace of what to do next and you can get antsy or get cabin fever, you don’t know what to do and we take on a lot of different projects and it’s nice to sit back and learn about something.”

The museum is also offering free downloadable art, workshops, and tours in multiple languages in order to reach a global audience.

“It’s nice to be able to travel from the comfort of home,” Stultz said. “And it’s nice to be able to learn and experience all of these different institutions without actually leaving your house.”

Stultz says all of their classes, workshops, and tours are free because they want it to be as accessible as possible.

“You can’t visit it in just one trip and that’s why we welcome people to come back,” Stultz said. “And it’s going to be such a fun experience to be able to share that with so many people.”

The next workshop will be on Wednesday, April 22 for Earth Day. You can find a list of necessary supplies on the museum’s website here.