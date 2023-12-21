A record 2.6 million couples tied the knot in 2022, spending an average of $30,000 for the ceremony and reception. 73% shelled out an additional $5100 for their honeymoon.

According to Fast Company, the leading 2024 travel trend in 2024 will be “hyperlocal” travel — shifting away from the multi-country and multi-region itineraries, opting instead for week-long stays in one city with plenty of local experiences to enjoy. The Knot echoes this, noting that 47% of couples choose to stay in the United States for their honeymoon adventure.

Imagine unwinding in luxurious hotels, dining in the coziest of restaurants, and indulging in romantic activities, each carefully chosen to highlight the unique charm of every state. From the tranquility of coastal shores to the grandeur of mountain vistas, these destinations promise to amplify the romance and create memories to last a lifetime.

Honeymoon.com wants to send newly married couples on a journey of love and discovery, curating an enchanting guide to the top romantic destinations across the United States.

With a focus on picturesque settings that range from serene coastal shores to majestic mountain landscapes, their selections for the top romantic destinations in each state aim to create unforgettable experiences for couples.

Reflecting the shift towards all-inclusive travel, and taking into account The Knot’s 2024 honeymoon and travel trends, Honeymoons.com looked at the best honeymoon destinations offering comprehensive packages and those that encourage couples to disconnect from their devices and connect with each other. The list also features a variety of hotels and inns with historical significance, offering a blend of luxury and a journey through time.

Hilton’s 2024 travel trend reports that culture and experiences drive many travelers’ choices, so Honeymoons.com evaluated leading restaurants that offer not just a meal but a gateway to cultural immersion and memorable experiences to enrich the honeymoon experience.

The Top Romantic Destinations in Each State

Here are the Best Honeymoon Hotel, Intimate Restaurant, and Most Romantic Activity, based on Honeymoon.com’s exclusive search data and the top trends of 2024.

Alabama – Point Clear

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa

Intimate Restaurant: Gambino’s

Most Romantic Activity: Making Waves Boat Charters

Alaska – Juneau

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Jorgenson House

Intimate Restaurant: In Bocca Al Lupo

Most Romantic Activity: Tracy Arm Fjord

Arizona – Sedona

Best Honeymoon Hotel: L’Auberge de Sedona

Intimate Restaurant: Casa Sedona

Most Romantic Activity: Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend Tour

Arkansas – Hot Springs

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Lookout Point Inn

Intimate Restaurant: Luna Bella

Most Romantic Activity: Garvan Woodland Gardens

California – Santa Barbara

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Rosewood Miramar Beach

Intimate Restaurant: Toma Restaurant and Bar

Most Romantic Activity: Wine Tasting Tour

Colorado – Aspen

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Little Nell

Intimate Restaurant: Element 47

Most Romantic Activity: Hot Air Balloon Rides

Connecticut – Mystic

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Spicer Mansion

Intimate Restaurant: Oyster Club

Most Romantic Activity: Sailing on the Mystic River

Delaware – Rehoboth Beach

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Bellmoor Inn and Spa

Intimate Restaurant: Eden

Most Romantic Activity: Strolling the Boardwalk

Florida – Key West

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Sunset Key Cottages

Intimate Restaurant: Latitudes

Most Romantic Activity: Sunset Sail

Georgia – Savannah

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Kehoe House

Intimate Restaurant: The Grey

Most Romantic Activity: Carriage Ride through Historic District

Hawaii – Maui

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Intimate Restaurant: Mama’s Fish House

Most Romantic Activity: Sunset Cruise

Idaho – Coeur d’Alene

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Coeur d’Alene Resort

Intimate Restaurant: Beverly’s

Most Romantic Activity: Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruise

Illinois – Chicago

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Langham, Chicago

Intimate Restaurant: Alinea

Most Romantic Activity: Chicago Riverwalk

Indiana – Nashville

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Artists Colony Inn

Intimate Restaurant: Story Inn

Most Romantic Activity: Brown County State Park

Iowa – Dubuque

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Julien Dubuque

Intimate Restaurant: Caroline’s Restaurant

Most Romantic Activity: Mississippi River Cruise

Kansas – Wichita

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Ambassador Hotel Wichita

Intimate Restaurant: Siena Tuscan Steakhouse

Most Romantic Activity: Botanica Wichita Gardens

Kentucky – Louisville

Best Honeymoon Hotel: 21c Museum Hotel

Intimate Restaurant: Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Most Romantic Activity: Belle of Louisville Riverboat Cruise

Louisiana – New Orleans

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Monteleone

Intimate Restaurant: Commander’s Palace

Most Romantic Activity: French Quarter Carriage Ride

Maine – Bar Harbor

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Harborside Hotel

Intimate Restaurant: The Reading Room Restaurant

Most Romantic Activity: Acadia National Park

Maryland – Annapolis

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Annapolis Inn

Intimate Restaurant: Osteria 177

Most Romantic Activity: Sailing on the Chesapeake Bay

Massachusetts – Nantucket

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Wauwinet

Intimate Restaurant: Topper’s

Most Romantic Activity: Brant Point Lighthouse

Michigan – Mackinac Island

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Grand Hotel

Intimate Restaurant: Woods Restaurant

Most Romantic Activity: Carriage Tour of the Island

Minnesota – Minneapolis

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Ivy

Intimate Restaurant: Spoon and Stable

Most Romantic Activity: Minnehaha Falls

Mississippi – Biloxi

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Intimate Restaurant: Mary Mahoney’s Old French House

Most Romantic Activity: Biloxi Lighthouse Tour

Missouri – Branson

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Big Cedar Lodge

Intimate Restaurant: Osage Restaurant

Most Romantic Activity: Showboat Branson Belle Dinner Cruise

Montana – Whitefish

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hampton Inn & Suites Whitefish

Intimate Restaurant: Three Forks Grille

Most Romantic Activity: Spotted Bear Spirits

Nebraska – Omaha

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District

Intimate Restaurant: 801 Chophouse at the Paxton

Most Romantic Activity: Henry Doorly Zoo

Nevada – Las Vegas

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Vdara Hotel & Spa

Intimate Restaurant: Primal Steakhouse

Most Romantic Activity: Las Vegas Helicopter Night Flight

New Hampshire – Portsmouth

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Hotel Portsmouth

Intimate Restaurant: Ristorante Massimo

Most Romantic Activity: Public

New Jersey – Cape May

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Congress Hall

Intimate Restaurant: Washington Inn

Most Romantic Activity: Sunset Beach

New Mexico – Santa Fe

Best Honeymoon Hotel: La Fonda on the Plaza

Intimate Restaurant: Geronimo

Most Romantic Activity: Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

New York – New York City

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Plaza

Intimate Restaurant: One if by Land, Two if by Sea

Most Romantic Activity: Central Park Carriage Ride

North Carolina – Asheville

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Biltmore Estate

Intimate Restaurant: Curate

Most Romantic Activity: Blue Ridge Parkway

North Dakota – Fargo

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Donaldson

Intimate Restaurant: Mezzaluna

Most Romantic Activity: Red River Zoo

Ohio – Cincinnati

Best Honeymoon Hotel: 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati

Intimate Restaurant: Orchids at Palm Court

Most Romantic Activity: Cincinnati Art Museum

Oklahoma – Oklahoma City

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Colcord Hotel Oklahoma City, Curio Collection by Hilton

Intimate Restaurant: Paseo Grill

Most Romantic Activity: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Oregon – Bend

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Wall Street Suites

Intimate Restaurant: Pine Tavern Restaurant

Most Romantic Activity: Tumalo Falls

Pennsylvania – Philadelphia

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Rittenhouse Hotel

Intimate Restaurant: Ristorante Pesto

Most Romantic Activity: A Day in Amish Country

Rhode Island – Newport

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Intimate Restaurant: Restaurant Bouchard

Most Romantic Activity: Rough Point Museum

South Carolina – Charleston

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Vendue

Intimate Restaurant: Peninsula Grill

Most Romantic Activity: Carriage Tour of Historic District

South Dakota – Rapid City

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Summer Creek Inn

Intimate Restaurant: Tally’s Silver Spoon

Most Romantic Activity: Mount Rushmore

Tennessee – Nashville

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Hermitage Hotel

Intimate Restaurant: The Catbird Seat

Most Romantic Activity: Grand Ole Opry

Texas – San Antonio

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hotel Emma

Intimate Restaurant: Bliss

Most Romantic Activity: River Walk

Utah – Park City

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Stein Eriksen Lodge

Intimate Restaurant: Riverhorse on Main

Most Romantic Activity: Park City Mountain Resort

Vermont – Stowe

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Trapp Family Lodge

Intimate Restaurant: Michael’s on the Hill

Most Romantic Activity: Stowe Mountain Resort

Virginia – Charlottesville

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Oakhurst Inn

Intimate Restaurant: Hamiltons’ at First & Main

Most Romantic Activity: Virginia Private Custom Wine Tour from Charlottesville

Washington – Seattle

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Lotte Hotel Seattle

Intimate Restaurant: The Pink Door

Most Romantic Activity: Space Needle

West Virginia – Charleston

Best Honeymoon Hotel: The Blennerhassett Hotel

Intimate Restaurant: Laury’s Restaurant

Most Romantic Activity: Kanawha State Forest

Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Downtown

Intimate Restaurant: Sanford Restaurant

Most Romantic Activity: Milwaukee Art Museum

Wyoming – Jackson Hole

Best Honeymoon Hotel: Amangani

Intimate Restaurant: Snake River Grill

Most Romantic Activity: Grand Teton National Park

