Savannah Fire Department to hold annual memorial service for fallen firefighters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham Metro Fire Department is holding its annual memorial service for firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial service is open to the public and families of firefighters. Due to the pandemic, there will be no lunch following the service.

The service starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Savannah Fire Headquarters at 121 East Oglethorpe Ave.

The event is typically held each year during fire prevention week to bring awareness to the danger of fires and provide education on fire safety.