SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is hiring.

SAV airport will be hosting two job fairs over the next few weeks with on-site interviews.

The first of the two is set for Thursday, March 31 in Bluffton at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park (211 Recreation Ct.). Interested applicants should visit between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The other job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, in Statesboro at the Jack Hill Building of Ogeechee Technical College (20 Joseph E. Kennedy Blvd.) between 9 a.m. and noon.

Available positions include:

Airport Police Officer

Assistant Facilities Manager

Custodian

Customer Care Specialist

Engineering Inspector

Exterior Detailer

Facilities Maintenance Technician I

Floor Care Specialist

Garage Maintenance Worker

Groundskeeper

HVAC Technician I

HVAC Technician II

Parking Services Valet

Traffic Safety Patrol Specialist

Visitor Information Center Specialist

Warehouse Specialist

Airport officials say base wages vary based on position. Be sure to bring your resume.

