Saturday’s Forsyth Farmers’ Market moves to Tiedeman Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Forsyth Farmers’ Market will be moving to Tiedman Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, as surrounding streets will be closed for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

The market will be held along Atlantic Avenue between 44th and 46th streets, directly in front of Savannah Arts Academy.

Hours will stay the same, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the same EBT/SNAP and token exchange programs in place.

Market organizers still expect many of their regular vendors to set up shop Saturday.

“I am glad we were able to find a suitable location to move for this market and we thank the City of Savannah’s Special Events office for their help,” said Forsyth Farmers’ Market Executive Director Jeb Bush. “November is one of the busiest months for the farmers’ market.”

The market will resume in Forsyth Park as usual on Saturday, Nov. 13.