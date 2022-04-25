SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A majority of those who misuse prescription medications likely get the drugs from a friend or relative, according to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

That’s why the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosts its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day biannually, in an effort to prevent opioid misuse and addiction from ever starting.

The DEA’s 22nd Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are encouraged to dispose of unneeded, unwanted or expired medications at their local drop-off site.

“It’s free and anonymous, no questions asked,” said Robert Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Atlanta Field Division.

“Prescription drug abuse driven by the use of synthetic opioids, continues to be a major threat to our public safety,” Murphy continued. “Removing one pill out of circulation could potentially save a life.”

Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted at Drug Take Back Day. The DEA will also take vaping devices and cartridges if lithium batteries are removed.

Liquids (intravenous solutions included), syringes, other sharps and illicit drugs will not be taken at the event.

According to the DEA, more than 4,000 drop-off locations will be available nationwide Saturday. Local collection sites include:

If you don’t see a site near you, visit dea.gov/takebackday to explore all available locations. New sites are said to be added daily.

During the most recent Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 23, 2021, both Georgia and South Carolina turned in over 9,500 pounds of medications, the DEA reported.