SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents of Sapelo Island are not giving up the fight after the county voted 3 to 2 to allow rezoning in the historic Hogg Hummock community, which in turn would allow homes that are 3000 square feet to be built.

Community organizers are rallying together to gather as many signatures as possible to force a referendum which would make it possible for residents to vote on the matter in a special election next March.

“Once they get the required amount of signatures from my understanding will have to validate those signatures and if they come up with that required amount then they will be able to go to the election officer to put it on the ballot for the residents of McIntosh county to vote whether to sustain the decision or to revoke it,” explained Roger Lotson Commissioner for Third District.

Commissioner Lotson was one of the two who voted against rezoning and he says it’s because he sees more harm than good being done.

“The only benefit of voting for the change of 3,000 the only people who would benefit from that is a handful of rich people who could afford to build a 300 square foot house when I did the calculations it would cost more than a million dollars to build a house that size so let’s look at the harm that will raise the taxes and taxes are already going up so having a bunch of mansions will definitely increase the property tax and force them out, “Roger Lotson Commissioner for the Third District.

The number of signatures needed to move it to a special vote in March of 2024 is 20% of registered voters in McIntosh County so that would equate to 2,200 signatures. Community member and activist Josiah Watts says he is confident they can achieve this goal because McIntosh cares.

“I believe that there is a lot of support from the county and people and voters in the county from Sapelo because when you think about community people think about their own community no matter where you are and no one would want this to happen to them,” Josiah Watts.

