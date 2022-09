PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in Port Wentworth can pick up sandbags Wednesday afternoon, the city says.

The City of Port Wentworth said sandbags are available at 4 p.m. at the following places:

City Hall: 7224 GA Hwy 21

Fire Station 2: 6781 GA Hwy 21

Soccer Fields/Festival Site: 317 Cantyre St.

Bags will be provided but residents are asked to bring their own shovels.