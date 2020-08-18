Salvation Army Ambassador’s Ball Telethon to air on WSAV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army of Savannah, in partnership with WSAV, is planning an exciting new way to present its annual fundraiser, The Ambassador’s Ball.

Because of the pandemic, the event has been transformed into a virtual telethon in a variety show format to be aired on Aug. 25 from 8 to 9 p.m. on WSAV, hosted by News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Patty Turner, host of The Bridge.

You can tune in on TV or stream the telethon live on this page.

The Salvation Army Ambassador’s Ball Telethon will feature several entertainment acts, such as local folk-rock band, Danielle Hicks and The Resistance, La Bodega Man, Savannah VOICE Festival artists Scott Joiner and Jessica Fishenfeld, American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) Gold Medalists Mikki Sodergren and Kim Michael Polote, and Phantom of the Opera star Carlton Moe.

Interviews with volunteers, staff, and the range of people the organization helps every day will also be showcased.

There are a lot of great auction events you can start bidding on right now. Visit here to view the items, including a Jekyll Island retreat, a new Gretsch guitar with various music lessons, and a staycation in Savannah.

Here’s a great reason to donate! Meet one of the Salvation Army’s many success stories, Anthony Dixon:

The fundraising goal for this year’s Ambassador’s Ball is $50,000 to help offset necessary funds that were expended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which The Salvation Army provided housing, food, and spiritual and practical care for local individuals and families suffering economic and social hardships.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor each donation for this event will be matched dollar for dollar.