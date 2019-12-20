Salvation Army: You still have time to help those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is still in full swing, although less time for fundraising this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas is prompting the organization to let the public know it is still trying to reach its goal.

At Walmart on Savannah’s Southside Friday, you could hear the familiar bell outside the store.

News 3 met Tyrone Owens there who talked about the help and support he has received from the organization since 2014.

“They helped me and gave me the strength to believe in myself,” Owens said.

Owens says he took part in the drug rehabilitation program and lived at the Salvation Army. Now five years later, he says he is no longer homeless; he has a job and has even been able to purchase a car.

“Since I’ve been at the Salvation Army, I graduated from the program and after I graduated some of the staff members saw something in me and they offered me a job. They gave me a chance,” he said, adding, “I’m just grateful that I’m here, I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back some of what’s been freely given to me.”

Now Owens says when you hear that bell, perhaps you can think about all the people like him who have benefited from the help and support offered by the Salvation Army.

“Your donations make everything that the Salvation Army does possible so every donation is much needed,” he said.

Visit here to make a donation or volunteer your time to the organization.