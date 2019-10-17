Salvation Army to host resource, health, job fair for Savannah’s veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army is hosting the annual Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Health fair next week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public can attend the free event at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center at 3000 Bee Road in Savannah.

The resource fair is intended to provide veterans, many of whom may be homeless, with services and resources like hot meals, haircuts and grooming, access to clothing and personal items, and a variety of health screenings.

Then, on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the same location, there will be a job fair where veterans and the public can find opportunities in the following fields: clerical, janitorial, maintenance, hospitality, retail, construction, transportation and management.

“Anyone can fall on hard times, but a lot of Savannah’s most in-need individuals are veterans who have suffered distressing experiences,” Salvation Army’s Major Paul Egan said. “Through these events, we aim to get these individuals back on their feet and provide them with the resources and care to do so. We are grateful to our partners for this event in supporting our city’s most deserving veterans.”