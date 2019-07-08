Salvation Army kicks off ‘Fun in the Sun’ week, announces holiday goal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army kicked off its Festive Fun in the Sun week Monday morning to help with its annual holiday campaign.

The Red Kettle Campaign is a long-standing tradition nationwide. During the holiday season, the Salvation Army uses citizens’ pocket change donations to provide presents, shelter and programs for people in need in the community.

“Everything we do comes out of what people put in that red kettle,” Salvation Army Director of Development Larry Haskell said. “Every dime that goes into the red kettle comes it in a service whether it be a meal, bus tickets, giving people a place to sleep at night.”

Monday morning, the Salvation Army announced that its goal is to raise $250,000 during the 2019 Reed Kettle Campaign. Volunteers dressed up as elves and flooded Chippewa Square to celebrate. The elves will be invading the city all week as part of Festive Fun in the Sun week.

The goal of the week is to encourage the community to go ahead and think about volunteering or sponsoring a Red Kettle this holiday season.

“Christmas comes and rolls around it catches everybody off guard so we want to make sure we have a good chance to really promote it well and then to have a little bit of fun in the summer time,” Major Paul Egan said.

Citizens can take an “elfie” selfie with one of the volunteer elves throughout the week and share it on social media using #ElfieSav to be entered in a sweepstakes.

Red Kettles will be available starting Nov. 14.