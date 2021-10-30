Saint Peter the Apostle hosts Halloween costume parade

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Halloween celebrations started today in schools all over the region.

Students at Saint Peter the Apostle on Wilmington island got into the Halloween spirit Friday by hosting an outdoor costume parade.

The lower grades got to go trick-or-treating at various stations in the parking lot, while the junior high students and parents handed out candy. And the school made this event part of the curriculum too.

The middle-schoolers designed the candy dispensers in class and got to see first-hand how they could be used in the real world.

Send your Halloween pictures to pics@wsav.com.