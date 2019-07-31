Safety officials weigh in on child hot car deaths this National Heatstroke Prevention Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The number of children dying in hot cars is the highest it’s been in up to two decades. On National Heatstroke Prevention Day, NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) took time to remind the public that deaths are preventable but that parents, as well as everyone else, need to be informed.

NHTSA says heatstroke can happen quickly when a child is left in a car and that the inside of a vehicle can heat up to potentially lethal temperatures in as little as ten minutes.

Parents are advised:

To Look before you Lock. (Leave something in the back seat such as your purse or cell phone which will force you to look in the back seat when you exit your vehicle.)

in 2018, 52 children died after being left in hot vehicles. So far this year 24 children have died. There have been three children deaths in just the past two weeks.

Members of the public are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see a child inside a car.