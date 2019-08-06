S.C. Red Cross volunteer deploys to El Paso to provide mental health support to community

From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area during the busy back-to-school season, leaving multiple people dead and more than two dozen injured. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Red Cross volunteer from the Palmetto state deployed to El Paso yesterday to help with health services and mental care for victims of this weekend’s shooting.

Deborah Logan arrived in El Paso Monday afternoon. She is trained in providing disaster mental health support and spiritual care.

Deborah Logan, via The Palmetto S.C. Region of the American Red Cross

The Red Cross provides the following advice for people to connect and support each other after tragedies like this:

Remember, it is okay to feel nervous. Uncertain and anxious feelings are normal.

Stay informed, but limit media exposure, especially for children.

Parents should talk with children about their fears and reassure them of their safety. Alex Bozarjian reports on how to do this, here.

Be patient with yourself and others. Anger and frustration are common temporary reactions.

Spend more time with family and friends and offer support. Listen to one another.

Watch for signs of stress in family members and friends and seek help when needed.

Take care of yourself physically. Eat health, drink water and rest.

The Palmetto S.C. Region of the Red Cross said it is ready to send more volunteers along with Logan as needed. Here’s ways you can help the Red Cross help the communities affected by recent violence from your home.

Free 24/7 crisis counseling or support is available by contacting the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or texting TalkWithUs to 66746.