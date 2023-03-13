SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte is asking for a new trial – and basing that request on Alex Murdaugh’s testimony during his murder trial.

Laffitte – who was convicted on multiple counts of fraud last November, filed paperwork in Federal court requesting his case to be reviewed and tried again.

The request states that “Mr. Murdaugh explicitly stated, for the first time in sworn testimony, that he did not participate in a conspiracy with Mr. Laffitte because Mr. Laffitte did not participate in a conspiracy with Mr. Laffitte because Mr. Laffitte did not participate in the financial crimes.”

Adding that “Mr. Murdaugh took full responsibility for his own actions and testified that Mr. Laffitte did nothing wrong and did not have any knowledge of Mr. Murdaugh’s criminal activity.”

The document offers direct testimony from the disbarred lawyer Murdaugh, “Russell Laffitte never conspired with me to do anything, whatever was done was done by me.”

“This is stuff that I did. I did these things wrong. Russell Laffitte didn’t do anything… You keep talking about stuff I did with Russell Laffitte, but what I want to let you know is that I did this and I am the one that took people’s money that I shouldn’t have taken and that Russell Laffitte was not involved in helping me do that knowingly… If he did it, he did it without knowing it.”

Laffitte is facing up to 30 years in prison for conspiring with Murdaugh to loan and then stealing millions of dollars from the bank that the Laffitte family founded.

As a first-time offender, he is expected to receive less than the maximum sentence.

Laffitte’s first request for a new trial was denied by a judge earlier this month. Those lawyers then excused themselves from the case for Laffitte’s alleged “substantial failure to fulfill his financial obligations.”

This document was filed by his new legal team.

