ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A runway at the St. Simons Island Airport is closed as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigates a hard landing, according to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said an Embraer private jet arriving from White Plains, New York, experienced difficulties while landing.

Eight passengers, including two pilots, were on board and suffered no injuries.

According to the Board, after the landing gear collapsed on the runway, pilots executed a hard landing and came to a rest on a grassy area near the runway.

The aircraft sustained minimal damage.

Glynn County Airport Commission Executive Director Robert Burr reported the incident and closed the runway until the FAA clears it for use.

“We commend the quick response and professionalism demonstrated by the airport personnel, emergency responders and the pilot involved in this incident,” said Burr. “Safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.”

Glynn County Police and Fire Rescue assisted in the response efforts.