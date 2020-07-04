Runners celebrate Independence Day at Savannah Firecracker Race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are many ways to celebrate Independence Day, and for some, that means lacing up their sneakers and hitting the pavement.

The annual Savannah Firecracker Race took place Saturday morning, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 3’s McKenna Cieslak was at the race and said it was “all flags and freedom.” Over 5,000 people participated in the event’s 5K or 10K races. Starting times were assigned early Saturday morning, and the race began at Howe 2 Run on Gateway Boulevard.

The race cost $25 to enter and $30 for runners who chose to keep their flag and support local veterans. Donations were also accepted.

There was not a post-race awards ceremony due to social distancing guidelines.

To learn more about the race or to make a donation, click here.