SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s former chief of police is now one step further to becoming a U.S. Marshal.

Last week, Roy Minter’s nomination was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration by the full Senate.

He would take over as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), chairman of the committee, says it’s imperative to identify nominees to fill “judicial emergencies.”

“We have 23 judicial emergencies overall. These are situations that I want to highlight for the committee,” Durbin stated. “We have got to make these our priority. They’re situations where the courts are not functioning properly because of workload, and this is not my judgment – it is the judgment of the Administrator of the Courts. I want to make this a priority in red and blue states.”

Four other nominees were advanced, including Matthew P. Brookman, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Indiana; Damien M. Diggs, to be United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas; Stephen K. Eberle, to be United States Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania; and Justin L. Martinez, to be United States Marshal for the District of Utah.