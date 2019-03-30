Round three of Savannah Golf Championship delayed from Friday's fog

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Golfers warm up for round three of the Savannah Golf Championship.

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah Golf Championship continued into the third round today. Heavy fog delayed play time for many golfers yesterday.

Some were forced to wake up early this morning to finish up their holes from round two. Today's tee time for round three was delayed for a few hours while golfers finished up.

One golfer from Chicago said Savannah has been one of his favorite places on the p-g-a tour so far.

"Savannah in general has been very hospitable to us coming off--a week in Louisiana where the golf course wasn't in the best shape this week has been a lot nicer. I played decently--I had a good first day," said Dough Ghim.

Saturday is also military appreciation day at the tournament. A ceremony was held starting at 6 p.m. Round four of the tournament will continue tomorrow.