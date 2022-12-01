SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, according to the U. S. Food and Drug Administration.

In Georgia, to prevent people from getting sick and possibly dying, Environmental Health regulates and inspects all food service establishments to minimize the spread of food-borne illnesses. Inspection reports are posted at restaurants for patrons and the general public to view. Any time a complaint is filed, or a food-borne illness is reported to public health, Environmental Health investigates.

For the month of November, numerous food service establishments, including schools, in Chatham County were inspected. The following are a list are some of the establishments that scored between 50%- 75% and those that scored a perfect 100%.

Sunny Side Up, located at 4800 Augusta Rd. in Garden City, scored a 51% on their Food Inspection Report. Some violations included molded chicken base, molded rotisserie chicken, rotten zucchini, and rotten cucumbers stored in the walk-in cooler. The person in charge discarded of all these food items during the inspection.

Also, food was placed in units in the morning upon opening and had been stored out of temperature for more than 4 hours. Raw chicken, raw shrimp, rotisserie chicken, boiled eggs, and other food items were stored in the walk-in without proper date-marking or labeling.

The person in charge discarded all these food items during the inspection.

El Fogon Katracho Honduran Restaurant, located at 1550 Dean Forest Rd. in Savannah, scored a 54% on their Food Inspection Report. Some violations included raw chicken being prepped in the sanitize portion of the dishware washing sink while dishes were present in the sink, in sanitizer water that contained bleach. The person in charge discarded the chicken during the inspection.

kitchen staff retrieved an item from the trash, then discarded the gloves but did not wash their hands before putting on new gloves.

Also, an employee’s water bottle was stored inside a clean bowl that was to be used for food service and the bar hand washing sink was lacking hand soap and paper towels.

Naan on Broughton, located at 114 E. Broughton St. in Savannah, scored a 70% on their Food Inspection Report. Some violations included raw chicken stored above tomato soup, the ice machine had build-up on inside baffle (during the inspection the person in charge started the process of cleaning it), a massive leak from a pipe leading from the handwashing sink. There was also a prep sink with non-functioning faucet handles.

Naan Appetit, located at 1 N. Godley Station Blvd Unit C in Pooler, scored a 71% on their Food Inspection Report. Some of the violations included an employee unable to wash hands due to obstruction of one hand sink and no access to the other. When asked how they have been washing their hands, the employee stated he wasn’t. An employee reached his hand in a container of beansprouts and ate them without washing his hands. Afterwards during the inspection the person in charge discarded the contaminated food items.

Sarku Japan, located inside of the Oglethorpe Mall at 7804 Abercorn St., scored a 71% on their Food Inspection Report. Some violations included zucchini with mold-like growth, build-up on insides of soda nozzles and an ice machine with a mildew-like substance inside of it. The person in charge discarded the zucchini during the inspection. Two employees prepped food with multiple bracelets on.

Asian River Restaurant, located at 120 Towne Center Dr. Suite 100 in Pooler, scored a 74% on their Food Inspection Report. Some violations included raw chicken stored above cooked chicken, raw fish stored above mango, seaweed, cream cheese, and cucumber in the walk-in cooler.

Congratulations to the following Chatham County food service facilities for score a perfect 100% on their food inspections for November. (Getty Images)

Savannah:

743 Market located at 500 Gulfstream Rd.

912 Brew Coffee and Tea House located at 600 E. Broughton St. Suite B

Alfred E. Beach High School located at 3001 Hopkins St.

AMC Savannah 11 located at 1150 Shawnee St.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels located at 460 Airways Ave.

Burger King #1404 located at 11711 Abercorn St.

Burger King located at 460 Airways Ave.

Candle Light Lounge located at 8606 White Bluff Rd.

Captains Lounge located at 8414 Waters Ave.

Casimir Pulaski Elementary School located at 1001 Tibet Ave.

Chicken Salad Chick located at 7400 Abercorn St. Suite 512

Chick-fil-A (in Oglethorpe Mall) located at 7804 Abercorn St. Suite 110

Chick-fil-A Gulfstream Aerospace Completions Cafe located at 500 Gulfstream Rd.

Chick-fil-A located at 11935 Abercorn St.

Crab Du Jour Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar located at 7804 Abercorn St. Unit 70A

Cuban Window Cafe located at 1116 Abercorn St.

Culvers located at 333 E. Montgomery Cross Rd.

Derenne Middle School located at 1009 Clinch St.

Dew Drop Inn located at 11432 Abercorn St.

Domino’s Pizza located at 1932 E. Montgomery Crossroad Suite 102

Espresso Cafe (in Oglethorpe Mall) located at 7804 ABERCORN St. Suite100 A

Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts located at 649 W. Jones St.

Fat Tuesday located at 19 E. Bay St

Five Guys Burgers and Fries located at 5500 Abercorn St. Suite 38

Flight Line Cafe located at 500 Gulfstream Rd.

GB Lobster located at 340 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Gulfstream East Micro Market located at 1000 DAVIDSON Dr.

Gulfstream Northwest Cafe located at 201 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Suite 705

Gulfstream Product Support Cafe (Base of Operations) located at 1 Product Support Rd.

Hampton Inn and Suites Savannah Midtown located at 20 Johnston St.

Heard Elementary School located at 414 Lee Blvd.

Holiday River’s Edge located at 6206 Waters Ave.

Innovations Cafeteria RDC located at 3 Innovations Dr.

Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 11502 Abercorn St.

Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 19 Mersy Way

Kool Vibes Pizza & Wings located at 4501 Montgomery St.

Landings Harbor Tiki Bar located at 600 Priest Landing Dr.

Largo-Tibet Elementary School located at 430 Tibet Ave.

Leopolds Ice Cream Inc. Mobile located at 212 E. Broughton St.

Louvenia’s Mobile Kitchen (including Base Operation) located at 11 Gateway Blvd. S. 34

McDonalds located at 2701 Montgomery St.

Memorial Day School located at 6500 Habersham St.

Micro Market Y located at 100 Airways Ave.

Micro Market Z located at 102 Airways Ave.

Milan Grill and Bar located at 7202 Hwy. 21

Products Support Cafe located at 1 Product Support Dr.

Products Support Distribution Center located at 555 North Port Pkwy.

Pruitt Health-Savannah located at 12825 White Bluff Rd.

Ramah Junior Academy located at 3400 Florance St.

Robert W. Gadsden Elementary School located at 919 May St.

Ronnies Restaurant located at 1501 Dean Forest Rd.

Sarah Mills Hodge Elementary School located at 975 Clinch St.

Savannah Moose Lodge #1550 located at 2202 Norwood Ave.

Savannah Nutrition located at 7400 Abercorn St. Suite 705

Savannah Station located at 601 Cohen St.

Sodexo Food Management Service located at 500 Gulfstream Rd.

Southbound Brewing Company located at 460 Airways Ave.

Southern Cafe (in GSU) located at 11935 Abercorn St.

Southwest Middle School located at 6030 Ogeechee Rd.

St. James Catholic School located at 8412 Whitfield Ave.

St. Joseph’s Hospital located at 11705 Mercy Boulevard

Starbucks (in Kroger store #697) located at 318 Mall Blvd. Suite 100

Starbucks located at 10 Berwick Blvd.

Starbucks located at 11935 Abercorn st.

Starbucks located at 460 Airways Ave.

Starbucks located at 5500 Abercorn St. Suite 33

Subway #3440 located at 8608 Avercorn St. Suite A

Subway #62783 located at 12405 Whitebull Rd.

Subway located at 1955 E. Montgomery Crossroad

Subway located at 4802 Augusta Rd.

Sweet Dreams Memorial Stadium located at 7171 Skidaway Rd.

The Galley Dining Commons (in GSU) located at 11935 Abercorn St.

The Perk (in GSU) located at 11935 Abercorn St.

Tier One Nutrition located at 1100 Eisenhower Dr. Unit 40

Uno Pizzeria and Grill located at 460 Airways Ave.

White Bluff Elementary School located at 9402 White Bluff Rd.

Windsor Forest Elementary School located at 414 Briarcliff Cir.

Windsor Forest High School located at 12419 Largo Dr.

Tybee Island:

The Surfing Goat located at 15 Tybrisa St. B

Tybee Island Maritime Academy located at 714 Lovell Ave.

Tybee Post Theater located at 10 Van Horne Ave.

Pooler:

Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs (including Base Operation, Mobile Unit) located at 1022 E. Hwy. 80

Baldino’s Giant Jersey Subs located at 110 Foxfield Way Suite 102

Chicken Salad Chick located at 155 Traders Way #300

Clean Eatz located at 1 Godley Station Blvd. Suite C-111

Domino’s Pizza #3571 located at 104 E. Highway 80

Fuel Nutrition of Pooler located at 1212 US-80 Suite 800

JCB North America/Compass Group located at 2000 Bamford Blvd.

King Tea located at 201 Tanger Outlet Blvd Suite 705

Leopold’s Ice Cream located at 462 Airways Ave.

Marcos Pizza #8236 located at 238 Pooler Pkwy. Suite F

McAlister’s Deli located at 405 Pooler Pkwy #300

Omelette Cafe (Base Operation) located at 325 Southeast US HWY 80

Panda Express located at 100 Tanger Outlets Blvd.

Pelican’s Snoballs located at 609 E. Montgomery Crossroad

Pinspiration Pooler located at 1011 Towne Center Blvd Suite 105

Pita Mediterranean Street Food located at 240 Tanger Outlets Blvd. Suite 110

Pooler Elementary School located at 308 Holly Ave.

Rise Pies Handcrafted Pizza located at 200 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Suite 131

Royal Cinemas 14 & World’s Tallest IMAX located at 5 Towne Center Ct.

Taco Bell located at 145 Pooler Parkway

The Brothers Pizza and Grill located at 990 Pine Barren Rd. Suite 105

The Coffee Depot located at 101 St. Joseph’s/Candler Dr.

Tier One Nutrition located at 1 Godly Station Blvd. C 104

Widespread Wellness located at 461 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Suite C-04

Garden City:

Dairy Queen located at 5004 Augusta Rd.

Subway located at 4030 Hwy. 80

Port Wentworth:

Kona Ice (Mobile Unit and Base of Operations) located at 8173 Ga. Hwy. 21 Unit H-2

Rice Creek School located at 100 Mulberry Ave.

Sleep Inn located at 7206 N. Hwy. 21

Zaxaby’s located at 100 Old Richmond Rd.

Bloomingdale:

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill located at 2890 Little Neck Rd. Unit 101

New Hampstead High School located at 2451 Little Neck Rd.

New Hampstead K-8 School located at 1700 Highgate Blvd.

Phoenix Chinese Restaurant located at 502 E. US Hwy 80 Unit C