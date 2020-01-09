Ronald McDonald House helps local families stay together

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Andrinka Bridget had her son Micah only 24 weeks into her pregnancy.

He was only two pounds. She says it was the scariest moment of her life.

“I was getting hooked up to all the machines and stuff and they rushed me back to a C-Section and they were like you gotta get this baby out now because he’s in distress,” Bridget said.

Bridget lives in Statesboro and would have to travel more than an hour to the hospital to visit her baby while he was recovering in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“I really didn’t know anything about the Ronald McDonald House until I was discharged and one of my nurses told me because I was complaining to them about driving an hour every day back and forth,” she said.

Thanks to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, she has been able to visit her son whenever she wishes because families that stay there are only 106 steps from the front doors of the children’s hospital.

“I really appreciate Ronald McDonald. I can see my baby every day. No matter what time, two o’clock in the morning I can go and see my baby,” Bridget said.

She’s been staying at the house free of charge for about a month while her son gains his strength at Memorial Health.

“It’s been really comfortable here,” Bridget said. “It’s a home away from home.”

Last year, they were able to house more than 3,000 families for 4,974 nights. Executive Director Bill Sorochak says the house provides a lot of different necessities to keep families comfortable in their time of need.

But the most important thing they do is keep families together.

“They get a place to stay, hot meals every night, wireless internet, laundry facilities,” Sorochak said, adding, “But ultimately the comfort of other families being with them, going through the same things that they’re going through.”

This Saturday is the third annual WSAV Blitz Border Bowl featuring 40 players from Georgia and South Carolina, selected by their coaches, who will compete in this “Coastal Empire vs. Lowcountry” all-star high school football game.

All of the proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire.

The bowl is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Memorial Stadium and tickets are available for purchase online here. For those who may not be able to make it to the game, WSAV will be broadcasting the game live on-air and online.