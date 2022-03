SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Savannah Police Department, a one vehicle rollover crash led to the closure of I-16 eastbound lanes between Chatham Parkway and I-516.

Crews are diverting traffic onto Chatham Parkway.

SPD says GSP is taking over the investigation of the crash.

Further details of the crash were not released.

This story is developing. Continue to check this page for the latest updates.