Roger Moss announces run for SCCPSS board president

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Roger Moss announced his candidacy for board president of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) on Wednesday.
Moss helped institute the Savannah Classical Academy, a charter school, and co-founded the Savannah Children’s Choir.
If elected, Moss said his goals include empowering children through education, practicing responsible spending and promoting school choice, including the choice to attend a charter school.
“This campaign is about putting students first,” he said. “Every decision that is made should have that in mind.”
In addition to vying for board president, Moss is also an actor and acclaimed vocalist and American Traditions competition finalist. He has performed with both the Savannah Symphony Orchestra and the Beaufort and Hilton Head Symphony Orchestras.
The SCCPSS School Board elections will be held on Tuesday, May 24.