SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Congested traffic starts the list of concerns of Chatham County residents as logistics parks begin to industrialize their rural wetland community.

“They’re all over the place! You’ve got, I mean, what’s that Jimmy Deloach Parkway (Port Wentworth),” said Connie Lanier. “There’s warehouses all up and down there I mean how much more do they want? They need to just leave us alone.”

Lanier has lived in the area since 1972 and has worked in the trucking and transportation industry for 44 years.

“It actually has not been impacting me, but my problem is that it can, based on all the toxins and stuff that’s gonna be going into the ground,” said Lanier, who lives on Garrard Avenue.

She worries that oils from trucks will sink into the ground when it rains, carrying toxins into the water supply.

“Obviously, any time you do industrial types of development that are in and around residential areas, that’s gonna create some issues,” said Charles C. Watson Jr. (Chuck), the director of Research and Development at Kinetic Analysis Corporation.

Watson is a scientist and pilot who has been involved in the topic of the environment for 30 years.

“When you look at all of the development that’s gone into the Savannah area lately, this one’s particularly troublesome,” said Watson. “Because on the aerial image or satellite imagery, you can see the salt creeks go right up into this area.”

Salt creeks provide the ecosystem with rich nutrients for plants and fish that are directly affected by toxic contaminates in the water.

Rockingham Farms Logistics Park

“I can hear the banging from those trucks at my house on Gerard, and that’s 1.5 miles from where they’re working,” said Mary Ard, who has lived in the Buckhalter area for 20 years.

Thousands of acres of trees were cut to clear the land of this logistics park, which has misplaced some of the wildlife.

“We’ve seen an influx of wild animals because they’ve been run out of their habitat, they’re looking for a new habitat. We’ve got flocks of deer. We see dead carcasses on the road a lot,” said Ard. “We have a fragile ecosystem, and when the water hits the ground, naturally, all the vegetation and plants filter it as it goes down into the aquifer, and goes down as it acts like a sponge.”

She also mentions the cone of depression, which is caused by heavy pumping in the area where a well or water table is located, resulting in a large sunken area. Below is a graphic from a 1994 study that highlights the depression issue in the Coastal Empire:

(Arrows, the direction of groundwater, dots, well locations)



“Which sucks in salt water, and salt water will eventually get into the aquifer, which is where our private wells get our drinking water,” said Ard.



Residents also report an increase in mosquitos in the area coming from the retention ponds that sit untreated.

Retention Pond at Rockingham Farms

“When you’re making progress and (the) port is involved and it’s a state thing, they have to be thoughtful enough of the people that live here,” said Lanier.

As the port gets wider and ships get larger, trucks get heavier, adding more stress to roads. Infrastructure, like roads and crossways, is funded by taxes. When an area becomes industrialized, taxes increase.

“These supermax vessels are huge!” said Lanier. “It’ll take your breath away. I mean, it’s just amazing something that big has that many containers on it. You know you’re looking at triple the amount of what used to come in.”

The Port of Savannah reported in March that they moved 11.4% of the nation’s loaded international containers for Fiscal Year 2023 through December, with more than 2 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit).

A 2022 study by the Port Economics, Management and Policy Project highlights concerns for the region as the port expands its reach to 44% of Americans, with the establishment of logistics zones.

(Google Maps)

Logistics Centers have been a priority for the Savannah Economic Development Association, SEDA, since the 1980s when Savannah port traffic was low.

To bolster competitiveness, SEDA began to develop logistic zones to support the port and circumvent the undersupply of warehouses in the wetlands and now there is an oversupply.

Due to:

Rapid growth attracting new investments.

Availability of land with little agricultural value.

Counties competing to use such land to attract developers.

“They’re not doing that balance between development, environment and existing economy,” said Watson. “The city, county and state run across the entire gamut of local, regional and state government have their priorities all out of whack.”