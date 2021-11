SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon heads to Savannah this weekend and with it come some no parking zones.

Organizers say streets along the racecourse will be marked with “No Parking” signs before the event. Vehicles in violation of the signs may be ticked and towed at the owners’ expense.

While the majority of zones will be implemented Saturday, there are some on Sunday as well. Take a look below at the full lists.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Having trouble viewing? Download a copy here.

Sunday, Nov. 7