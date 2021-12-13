Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon to return to Savannah next November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah marathon will return to the Hostess City next November. The Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series is set to kick off Nov. 5 and 6, organizers announced Monday.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a restructured event in 2021 — approved just weeks prior and toned down due to heavy rain — next year’s event hopes to bounce back, bringing some normalcy along with it.

The race includes a marathon, half marathon, half marathon relay, 5K, 1-mile, and races for kids. Tickets become available Dec. 15, offering the lowest prices of the year, organizers say.

Last month’s race started on Bay Street, weaving through the streets of Savannah and ending at historic Forsyth Park. It also required runners to be either fully vaccinated or report a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of running.

