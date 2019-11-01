Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon renews contract with Savannah as thousands of volunteers prepare for Saturday’s race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon gets underway in less than 24 hours, and the team of people who make it happen are hard at work Friday night.

The course staff for the race is made up of around 50 people, but there are far more local volunteers.

“We’re going to be pushing close to 1,000 volunteers who are going to come out and help us out, and we can’t do what we do without the volunteers, you know, they’re really the lifeblood of this event,” Keats McGongal, Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Regional Manager said.

Volunteers told News 3 that they enjoy contributing to something positive for the city and they love the flexible volunteer schedule.

“Well, you give whatever you want to give,” volunteer Barbara Mungin said. “If you want to give one hour, two hours, you give whatever you do. I’m retired, so I enjoy volunteering.”

Volunteer Captain Stephen Boris said he likes the diverse crowd the race attracts.

“I love it because it does bring a lot of people from all over. We’ve got Canadian people, people from Brazil,” Boris said. “It’s really made Savannah a united spot for two to three days and all the people that come in from the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, so it’s just fantastic for all of us locals to be able to participate in something that really is worldly.”

It was announced Friday that the race renewed its contract with Savannah, meaning it will be back through 2021. City officials say renewing the contract was a no brainer.

“The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has kind of established itself as our Super Bowl weekend, and really being the big generator of the fall season,” Joe Marinelli of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce said.

The start of the race is set for 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. For more information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, including race maps, road closures, CAT changes, and more, CLICK HERE.