Rock 106.1 to celebrate 20th anniversary with outdoor concert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the last year, many have missed live concerts, but this weekend promises an opportunity for Savannah to enjoy some rock.

WSAV News 3’s radio partner Rock 106.1 is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Saturday with one of the Hostess City’s first live outdoor concerts in more than a year.

The Rock 106.1 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert will feature Puddle of Mudd, Sponge, Lilakk and Whaleboat. Food trucks, including Bojangles, C. Alexanders, The Food Box, Krazian, Molly MacPherson’s, Pie Society and Reece BBQ will also be on site.

Rock band Filter is also set to take the stage. WSAV spoke with frontman Richard Patrick to see what the past year has been like for someone used to being in front of thousands of people every night.

“It’s been pretty chill, you know, for this past year. But it’s OK. I’ve spent a lot of time with my kids and my wife,” Patrick said.

“Now that things are opening up it’s great to be back though,” he added.

Doors open at noon Saturday at the Trustee’s Garden at Kehoe Iron Works. Check out the full schedule below and grab your tickets on etix.com.

Whaleboat: 2 p.m.

Lilakk: 3:15 p.m.

Sponge: 4:30 p.m.

Filter: 6:15 p.m.

Puddle of Mudd: 8:15 p.m.

Organizers say coolers, chairs and outside food or drink will not be permitted at the show, but concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on.