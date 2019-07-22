UPDATE: Roads still closed near Old Chatham County Courthouse, EOD X-raying suspicious package

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Roads are still shut down near the Old Chatham County Courthouse, and an investigation into a suspicious package is still underway.

The Savannah Police Department Bomb Squad (now called EOD) has the suspicious package in its possession. EOD is X-raying the package to determine if a threat is present.

Officials said that the package was discovered by a security guard opening the building this morning. It reportedly had suspicious writing on it, and suspicious package protocol was carried out.

This story is developing.

______________________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to seek alternate routes due to road closures after a suspicious package was discovered downtown.

Drayton Street between Oglethorpe Avenue and Broughton Street, along with Bull Street between Oglethorpe Avenue and Broughton Street are closed while law enforcement investigate.

Monday morning, a suspicious package was discovered on the steps of the Chatham County Legislative Courthouse, also known as the Old Chatham County Courthouse. The legislative court was evacuated from the building.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on site and assisting with the investigation.

News 3 will keep you updated.